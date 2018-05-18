Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM) Announces GBX 10.20 Dividend

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ERM opened at GBX 1,323 ($17.95) on Friday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 52 week low of GBX 995 ($13.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,358 ($18.42).

A number of research firms have commented on ERM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($18.72) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Monday, March 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.67) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,297 ($17.59).

In other news, insider Tristan Patrick Hillgarth purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £50,800 ($68,909.39).

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

