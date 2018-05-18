esure (ESUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

esure (LON:ESUR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 290 ($3.93) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 315 ($4.27). Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESUR. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.00) target price on shares of esure in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of esure in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Numis Securities upgraded esure to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.34) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.93) target price on shares of esure in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on esure from GBX 249 ($3.38) to GBX 254 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 274.86 ($3.73).

Shares of esure opened at GBX 229.20 ($3.11) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. esure has a 1-year low of GBX 219.60 ($2.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 308.80 ($4.19).

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

