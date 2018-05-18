Escalade (ESCA) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $14.49

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 20227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESCA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $191.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.06.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Escalade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. Escalade’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. ZPR Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

