Erin Energy Corp (ERN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Erin Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ERN) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,005 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Erin Energy worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in Erin Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of Erin Energy opened at $1.63 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Erin Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Erin Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:ERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on energy resources in Africa. It is focused on exploration for and production of hydrocarbons where commercial reserves have been found and developed. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s asset portfolio consisted of seven licenses across four countries covering an area of approximately five million acres (approximately 19,000 square kilometers).

