Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NuStar GP Holdings L.L.C.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (NSH)

NuStar GP Holdings L.L.C. (NYSE:NSH) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for NuStar GP in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar GP’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get NuStar GP alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of NuStar GP in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of NuStar GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of NSH stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $526.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25. NuStar GP has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter. NuStar GP had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 174.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. NuStar GP’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar GP by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NuStar GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar GP

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC, through its ownership interests in NuStar Energy L.P., engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company is also involved in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It has pipelines in the United States; and terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, as well as the Netherlands, including St.

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.