Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Altair Engineering’s FY2018 Earnings (ALTR)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Altair Engineering in a report released on Tuesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26.

ALTR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Altair Engineering to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Altair Engineering to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of Altair Engineering opened at $36.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -57.38. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $17,691,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 324.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 204,724 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 123.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

