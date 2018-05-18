equinet Analysts Give Metro (B4B3) a €17.00 Price Target

equinet set a €17.00 ($20.24) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a €15.50 ($18.45) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.83) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.88) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €13.50 ($16.07) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.67) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.63 ($17.41).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of Metro opened at €12.50 ($14.88) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Metro has a one year low of €15.12 ($18.00) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.45).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.