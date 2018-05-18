EQT Holdings Management (EQGP) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about EQT Holdings Management (NYSE:EQGP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EQT Holdings Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.3686662510644 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of EQT Holdings Management opened at $24.88 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. EQT Holdings Management has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get EQT Holdings Management alerts:

EQT Holdings Management (NYSE:EQGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.83 million. EQT Holdings Management had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 32.58%. analysts predict that EQT Holdings Management will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from EQT Holdings Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. EQT Holdings Management’s payout ratio is 105.10%.

EQGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded EQT Holdings Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on EQT Holdings Management in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT Holdings Management in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of EQT Holdings Management in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQT Holdings Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

About EQT Holdings Management

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Holdings Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT Holdings Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.