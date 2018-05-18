EPR Properties (EPR) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 78.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

EPR Properties opened at $58.07 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.23 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

