Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,822 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $79,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF opened at $61.16 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

