Entertainment One (ETO) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Entertainment One (LON:ETO) in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETO. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.75) price objective on shares of Entertainment One in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 367 ($4.98) price objective on shares of Entertainment One in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Entertainment One from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 340 ($4.61) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entertainment One presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 304.86 ($4.14).

Entertainment One opened at GBX 286 ($3.88) on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Entertainment One has a one year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.86) and a one year high of GBX 334.40 ($4.54).

Entertainment One Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, production, and distribution of television (TV), family, film, and music content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Television, Family, and Film. It sells and distributes films on screens in theatres, on DVD, and digitally and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV programming content; develops, produces, sells, distributes, and licenses characters, stories, and series to kids and families; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

