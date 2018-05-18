Entertainment One (ETO) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Entertainment One (LON:ETO) in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETO. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.75) price objective on shares of Entertainment One in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 367 ($4.98) price objective on shares of Entertainment One in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Entertainment One from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 340 ($4.61) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entertainment One presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 304.86 ($4.14).

Entertainment One opened at GBX 286 ($3.88) on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Entertainment One has a one year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.86) and a one year high of GBX 334.40 ($4.54).

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, production, and distribution of television (TV), family, film, and music content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Television, Family, and Film. It sells and distributes films on screens in theatres, on DVD, and digitally and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV programming content; develops, produces, sells, distributes, and licenses characters, stories, and series to kids and families; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

