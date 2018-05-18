Ensign Group, Inc (ENSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ensign Group, Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 target price on Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,976 shares of company stock valued at $717,572. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ensign Group by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $492.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. Ensign Group had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ensign Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

