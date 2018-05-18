ENN Energy Declares Annual Dividend of $0.50 (XNGSY)

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of ENN Energy opened at $39.23 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in gas supply business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Other Energy, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

