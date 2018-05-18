ENI (ENI) Given a €18.50 Price Target by UBS Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €18.50 ($22.02) target price by UBS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($19.05) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.50 ($16.07) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €17.80 ($21.19) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €14.20 ($16.90) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €17.00 ($20.24) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.35 ($19.47).

Shares of ENI opened at €16.80 ($20.00) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. ENI has a 12 month low of €12.94 ($15.40) and a 12 month high of €15.44 ($18.38).

