Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 79,247 Shares of BGC Partners (BGCP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,247 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BGC Partners by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 644.1% in the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGC Partners opened at $12.26 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.07. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $956.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 48.64%. sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BGC Financial raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

