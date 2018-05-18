Emergent Capital (EMGC) & Old Mutual (ODMTY) Head to Head Survey

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS: EMGC) and Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

0.4% of Emergent Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Emergent Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Emergent Capital and Old Mutual’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $51.87 million 1.11 -$3.50 million N/A N/A Old Mutual $13.35 billion 1.25 $1.17 billion N/A N/A

Old Mutual has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Emergent Capital and Old Mutual, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Old Mutual 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Mutual has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old Mutual pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Emergent Capital does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Old Mutual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital -42.49% -4.22% -1.28% Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Old Mutual beats Emergent Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company that invests in life settlements. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 621 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.