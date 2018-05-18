EMC Insurance Group (EMCI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $28.00 price objective on shares of EMC Insurance Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of EMC Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCI opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. EMC Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $539.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.92.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). EMC Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $168.77 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that EMC Insurance Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EMC Insurance Group news, insider Elizabeth A. Nigut sold 1,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $34,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,816,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile

EMC Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the operation and sale of commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance segments. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes both commercial and personal lines of insurance with a focus on medium-sized commercial accounts.

