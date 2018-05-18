Embers Achieves Market Cap of $887,220.00 (MBRS)

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Embers token can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cryptopia. Embers has a market cap of $887,220.00 and $5,047.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Embers has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003914 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00732085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012413 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00052175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00156152 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00086031 BTC.

Embers Token Profile

Embers was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Embers is embermine.com

Buying and Selling Embers

Embers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Embers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Embers using one of the exchanges listed above.

