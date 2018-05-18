ElringKlinger (ZIL2) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.24) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a €10.80 ($12.86) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($13.10) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.88) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.26) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.04 ($16.71).

ElringKlinger opened at €14.14 ($16.83) on Monday, Marketbeat reports. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €13.48 ($16.05) and a twelve month high of €20.48 ($24.38).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

