Électricité de France (ECIFY) Plans $0.05 Semi-Annual Dividend

Électricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Électricité de France opened at $2.86 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Électricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

Get Électricité de France alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Électricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Électricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Électricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.