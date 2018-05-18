Eight Capital Trims Iron Bridge Resources (IBR) Target Price to C$0.65

Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Iron Bridge Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of IBR opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. Iron Bridge Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80.

Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Iron Bridge Resources had a negative return on equity of 359.36% and a negative net margin of 2,216.04%. The firm had revenue of C$5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.30 million.

Iron Bridge Resources Company Profile

Iron Bridge Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. It primarily operates in the Montney light oil fairway at Elmworth in West Central Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved plus probable reserves included 26.11 million barrels of oil equivalent.

