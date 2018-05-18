Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Sets New 1-Year High and Low on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $39.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 77222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EIGR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.
In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Joanne Quan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.60.
Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.
