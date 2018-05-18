Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Sets New 1-Year High and Low on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $39.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 77222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EIGR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Joanne Quan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 295.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $158,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $191,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 169.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.