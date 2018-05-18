eHealth (EHTH) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

Headlines about eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. eHealth earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0635260763043 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get eHealth alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised eHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.63. eHealth has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 46.66%. research analysts expect that eHealth will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay Walter Jennings sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $99,269.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,721.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.