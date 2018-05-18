eHealth (EHTH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded eHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

eHealth opened at $18.84 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. eHealth has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $18.81.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.34. eHealth had a negative net margin of 46.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. analysts forecast that eHealth will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay Walter Jennings sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $99,269.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,322 shares in the company, valued at $998,721.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

