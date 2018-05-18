EggCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (EGG)

EggCoin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, EggCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One EggCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EggCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EggCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EggCoin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015.

EggCoin Coin Trading

EggCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EggCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EggCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EggCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

