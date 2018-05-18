Edap Tms (EDAP) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

EDAP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Edap Tms and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 million, a PE ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.45. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edap Tms stock. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,336 shares during the period. Edap Tms accounts for approximately 0.2% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 3.51% of Edap Tms worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

