Edap Tms’ (EDAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 157.94% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We have adjusted our financial model to reflect the reported 1Q18 financial results. For 2018, we project revenues of approximately €39.0M and a net loss of €0.01 per share. The company reported €18.1M in cash, cash equivalents and short- term investments as of March 31, which we believe is sufficient to fund operations for the foreseeable future.””

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Edap Tms opened at $2.52 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market cap of $70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 0.74. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edap Tms stock. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,336 shares during the quarter. Edap Tms accounts for 0.2% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 3.51% of Edap Tms worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.