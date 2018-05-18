Eaton (ETN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eaton (NYSE: ETN) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2018 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2018 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

5/7/2018 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/3/2018 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2018 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2018 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2018 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Eaton have broke-even in last six months compared with decline in the industry.. Eaton’s strong organic sales and positive currency translation are acting as tailwind. Improvement in end-market conditions is boosting the order book of the company. The free cash flow generation capability is also helping Eaton to move ahead with its shareholder-friendly initiatives. Ongoing R&D investments will help it to upgrade products and provide better electrical solutions to its customers. The company will gain from its multiyear restructuring program, which is expected to boost margins. However,. Eaton’s wide operation exposes it to weather calamities, natural disaster, cyber-attacks and security breaches, which could adversely impact operation and earnings.”

4/4/2018 – Eaton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Eaton opened at $77.67 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Eaton Co. has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.59%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Eaton Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

In other Eaton news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $465,663.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,086.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,054,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after buying an additional 1,330,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 123.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,050,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,886,000 after buying an additional 1,132,033 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $65,378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,558,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,148,000 after buying an additional 705,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Eaton by 64.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,774,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,852,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

