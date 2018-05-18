easyJet (EZJ) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 2,000 ($27.13) price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,508 ($20.46) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($21.84) price target (up from GBX 1,610 ($21.84)) on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,900 ($25.77) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,663.27 ($22.56).

Shares of easyJet opened at GBX 1,751.50 ($23.76) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 977.38 ($13.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,698.69 ($23.04).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

