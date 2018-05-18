Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Given Buy Rating at National Securities

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Securities in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. National Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “• For 1Q18, Eagle Pointed had NII+realized gains per share (earnings) of $0.50, matching our estimate but exceeding consensus by $0.04/share. The company reset four CLOs during the quarter which likely had a materially negative impact on earnings although we note that the company still posted a sequential Q/Q increase in earnings.



• ECC purchased CLO equity with a weighted average yield of 17.37% on the quarter compared with an overall effective yield of 14.54% on the total portfolio. We expect that the outlook for yields for ECC will be favorable going forward. We are over two years into an environment of spread compression, and ECC has a multitude of CLO equity investments with non-call periods expiring. These CLOs were predominantly originated during a period of loan market dislocation and as such we think AAA discount margins (DM) were 150-160 bps. At today’s rates, we think Eagle Point can likely refinance these down to 100 – 105 bps.



• Additionally, we also think that credit markets will begin to experience dislocation in 2H18 which should continue into 1H19. Spread compression has abated and there is a significant amount of complacency that we see in the markets in terms of cov-lite deals, EBITDA add-backs, leverage multiples increasing, and pricing being disassociated from the reality of inherent risks. While we think the dislocation would be a negative for NAV, we expect this to significantly enhance cash flow and earnings as the reinvestment environment becomes more favorable but liabilities are locked in.



• Portfolio cash distributions (PCD) per share were down to $1.10 from $1.83 Q/Q although we expect that reset activity ate into this a lot. The company has already earned over $28M of PCD QTD for 2Q18, demonstrating that there is not an impairment of cash flows in the underlying CLOs but rather the ebb and flow of certain items that caused the sequential decrease.



• We are revising our 2018 NII+realized gains/share estimate to $1.96 from $2.05 and our 2019 NII+realized gains/share estimate to $2.27 from $2.20. ECC changed its accounting policy regarding debt issuance and will recognize the entire cost of debt issuance up front as opposed to amortizing it over the expected life of the debt. We expect this will lead to significantly lower earnings in 2Q18 as a result of the $2.1 million of debt issuance costs pertaining to the notes and $1.6 million of losses pertaining to the redemption of existing notes using the proceeds from the new issuance. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Point Credit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Eagle Point Credit opened at $18.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $342.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.19. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.46%. equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,357,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $25,006,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 341.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth about $399,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

