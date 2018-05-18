Eagle Materials (EXP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Materials earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.9456939624728 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

Eagle Materials opened at $106.24 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $107.55 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,788,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

