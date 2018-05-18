Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Has $11.50 Million Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 692,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 165,567 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 695.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,697,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $98,713,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

BHLB opened at $39.05 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm’s loan portfolio comprises of the following: commercial real estate; commercial and industrial; residential mortgage; and consumer. It also offers savings and checking accounts, deposits, lending, mortgages loans, insurance, and wealth management products.

