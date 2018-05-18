Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,203 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries accounts for about 1.8% of Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Dycom Industries worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Dycom Industries by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dycom Industries by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 3,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries opened at $114.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.89 and a 52 week high of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.72 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 2,604 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $284,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.