Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 64,510 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Diamondback Energy worth $150,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.04.

In other news, VP Randall J. Holder sold 7,120 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $883,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $136.26 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

