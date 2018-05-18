Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 132,817 Shares of Waste Connections (WCN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,973,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,817 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 1.2% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Waste Connections worth $213,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 76,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $74.86 and a twelve month high of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Larry Sanford Hughes acquired 2,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,299,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,873.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

