Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $122.96 Million Position in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 465,856 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for about 0.7% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Cognex worth $122,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cognex by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Cognex opened at $46.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.61. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $564,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,622,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on Cognex from $62.50 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

