Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Littelfuse (LFUS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Littelfuse worth $95,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $224,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Littelfuse opened at $216.96 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $214.69 and a 12 month high of $216.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.58. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $417.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,515.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 8,027 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.36, for a total value of $1,792,910.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,235 shares of company stock worth $14,429,816. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

