DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Innogy (IGY)

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €28.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS set a €35.00 ($41.67) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Commerzbank set a €31.80 ($37.86) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €32.30 ($38.45) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.90 ($42.74).

ETR:IGY opened at €36.20 ($43.10) on Monday. Innogy has a one year low of €29.11 ($34.65) and a one year high of €42.68 ($50.81).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

