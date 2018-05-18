DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lanxess (LXS)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS set a €73.00 ($86.90) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($102.38) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($83.33) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($84.52) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra set a €77.00 ($91.67) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.39 ($84.99).

Lanxess opened at €70.16 ($83.52) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €59.89 ($71.30) and a 52 week high of €74.50 ($88.69).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

