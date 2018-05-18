Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

Shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $16.70. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 5903697 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 31,635.17%. Dynavax Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David F. Novack sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $38,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Novack sold 34,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $565,215.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,444 shares of company stock valued at $865,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

