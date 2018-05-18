Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $126,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,506,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,725,000 after buying an additional 1,254,927 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $34,965,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,682,000 after buying an additional 144,241 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,339.4% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 119,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,404,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,623,000 after buying an additional 96,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus cut their price objective on Albemarle from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.34.

Shares of Albemarle opened at $104.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $821.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.20 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 29.19%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

