Duke Realty Co. (DRE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,451 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Duke Realty worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $110,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $130,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $122,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty opened at $27.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $234.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 196.21% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 146 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 21 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.