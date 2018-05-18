Dropil 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $107,769.00 (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Dropil token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC and Tidex. Dropil has a market cap of $114.61 million and approximately $107,769.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dropil has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00071125 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00045209 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012589 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00140450 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00022091 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00577737 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dropil Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,924,332,810 tokens. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

