Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D.UN) PT Raised to C$26.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on D.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$25.75 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.96.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust opened at C$24.43 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$18.12 and a 1 year high of C$23.04.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust), formerly Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s segments include Western Canada, Calgary downtown, Calgary suburban, Toronto downtown, Toronto suburban, Eastern Canada and Other. It is engaged in building and maintaining a diversified portfolio of office properties in Canada, based on an established platform, and providing cash distributions to unitholders and managing distributions over time.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.