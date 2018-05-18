Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRG.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Desjardins restated a hold rating and set a C$12.75 target price on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

Shares of Dream Global REIT opened at C$14.44 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Dream Global REIT has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$13.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile

Dream Global REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner and operator of approximately 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use space in Germany and Austria. The Company allows investors to invest in commercial real estate outside of Canada. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 170 properties, including properties located in Germany and Austria.

