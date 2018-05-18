Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf (REM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf (BMV:REM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf opened at $43.31 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf has a 52 week low of $737.00 and a 52 week high of $905.50.

