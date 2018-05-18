Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 103,729 Shares of Nike (NKE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,729 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 2.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $56,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Nike by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Nike by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Nike by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 120,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nike opened at $70.94 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a 12 month low of $69.62 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Sunday, March 25th. UBS set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,437,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

