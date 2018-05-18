Donald J. Hayden, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REGENXBIO opened at $48.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 26.18 and a beta of -1.23.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $2.04. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.