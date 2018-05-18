Doliver Capital Advisors LP Invests $155,000 in European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEA. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of European Equity Fund by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of European Equity Fund by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 79,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,438,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEA opened at $9.82 on Friday. European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0302 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

