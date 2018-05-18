Doliver Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 13,261 Western Asset Municipal Partners (MNP)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners (NYSE:MNP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNP. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNP opened at $14.02 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Company Profile

There is no company description available for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc

